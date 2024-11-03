Falcons receiver Drake London ruled out with a hip injury against the Cowboys

ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta Falcons receiver Drake London has been ruled out against the Dallas Cowboys with a hip injury that occurred on a 9-yard touchdown reception. London landed hard on his right hip after leaping high over Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs to haul in the scoring pass from Kirk Cousins, which gave the Falcons a 7-3 lead in the opening quarter. Initially, there was no indication that London was hurt. He flipped the ball away, slapped hands with his teammates and even did a head-stand, mimicking a college player’s celebratory move from a day earlier. But London never returned to the game, finishing with two catches for 27 yards.

