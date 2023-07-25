Falcons re-sign tight end McCole Pruitt, adding more depth to strong position

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — The Atlanta Falcons have re-signed free agent tight end MyCole Pruitt as players reported one day before the first practice of training camp. Pruitt had 16 catches for 150 yards and four touchdowns last season while starting four games with Atlanta. His signing adds depth to a position already bolstered by the offseason addition of Jonnu Smith. Veteran defensive end Calais Campbell, who signed a one-year deal on March 29, will open camp on the designated non-football injury list. He can be activated at any time. Also, running back Caleb Huntley, who is recovering from a torn Achilles tendon, was waived.

