Falcons re-sign outside linebacker Carter to 2-year deal

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — Outside linebacker Lorenzo Carter, who was second on the team with four sacks in 2022, is remaining with the Atlanta Falcons on a two-year deal. Carter started all 17 games last season and set a career high with 58 tackles. He had 12 quarterbacks hits, a fumble recovery and an interception returned for a touchdown. Carter grew up in the Atlanta suburbs and was selected by the New York Giants in the third round of the 2018 draft after playing at the University of Georgia. He signed a one-year deal with the Falcons last year.

