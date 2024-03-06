Falcons re-sign linebacker Nate Landman following breakout 2023 season

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — The Atlanta Falcons have re-signed linebacker Nate Landman following his breakout 2023 season. Landman was an exclusive rights free agent. He started 14 games and played in two more as a backup while ranking third on the team with 110 tackles last season. Landman signed with Atlanta as an undrafted free agent from Colorado in 2022. He had two sacks, three forced fumbles and seven tackles for loss while adding an interception. Landman emerged as a productive starter following inside linebacker Troy Andersen’s season-ending shoulder injury.

