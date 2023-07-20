Falcons RB Caleb Huntley still recovering from Achilles injury, won’t be ready for camp

By The Associated Press
FILE - Atlanta Falcons running back Caleb Huntley (42) carries the ball during the team's NFL preseason football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Aug. 27, 2022, in Atlanta. Huntley, still recovering from a torn Achilles tendon suffered late last season, was placed on the Physically Unable to Perform list Thursday, July 20. Huntley won't be ready for next week's start of training camp. (AP Photo/Danny Karnik, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Danny Karnik]

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — Atlanta Falcons running back Caleb Huntley, still recovering from a torn Achilles tendon suffered late last season, has been placed on the physically unable to perform list. Huntley won’t be ready for next week’s start of training camp. Huntley was a surprise contributor to Atlanta’s running game in 2022, rushing for 366 yards and one touchdown while playing behind Cordarrelle Patterson and Tyler Allgeier. The Falcons drafted running back Bijan Robinson with the No. 8 overall pick in this year’s NFL draft. Huntley suffered the injury in the Falcons’ 21-18 loss at the New Orleans Saints on Dec. 18.

