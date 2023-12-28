Falcons QB Taylor Heinicke limited with sore ankle following 29-10 win over Colts

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — Atlanta Falcons quarterback Taylor Heinicke was a surprise addition to the injury report following a 29-10 win over the Indianapolis Colts. Heinicke practiced but was listed as limited with an ankle injury that is not expected to threaten his status for Sunday’s game at the Chicago Bears. Heinicke delivered an effective block on Colts cornerback JuJu Brents before being run over by running back Bijan Robinson. On another play, the quarterback crashed into the kicking net on the Atlanta sideline following a run.

