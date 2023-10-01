Falcons QB Ridder vows to shake off rough day after INTs in 23-7 loss to Jaguars

LONDON (AP) — Desmond Ridder hasn’t put up big numbers in his handful of NFL starts for the Falcons. At least he hadn’t thrown many interceptions, though. Until Sunday. The second-year Atlanta quarterback threw two interceptions, including a pick-6, in a 23-7 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium. He says, “I did a terrible job of taking care of the ball.” Darious Williams picked off Ridder in the second quarter and raced 61 yards for a touchdown that extended Jacksonville’s lead to 17-0.

