Falcons QB Ridder vows to shake off rough day after INTs in 23-7 loss to Jaguars

By KEN MAGUIRE The Associated Press
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder (9) passes the ball during an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley stadium in London, Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Ian Walton)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Ian Walton]

LONDON (AP) — Desmond Ridder hasn’t put up big numbers in his handful of NFL starts for the Falcons. At least he hadn’t thrown many interceptions, though. Until Sunday. The second-year Atlanta quarterback threw two interceptions, including a pick-6, in a 23-7 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium. He says, “I did a terrible job of taking care of the ball.” Darious Williams picked off Ridder in the second quarter and raced 61 yards for a touchdown that extended Jacksonville’s lead to 17-0.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.