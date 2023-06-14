Falcons plan expansion, renovation of training center

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — After scoring poorly on a players’ union survey, the Atlanta Falcons have announced a major renovation of their training facility in Flowery Branch. Construction will begin early next month on a two-story strength and conditioning center on the south side of the existing main facility. The expansion will allow for a seamless open-air transition from the workout areas to the outside practice fields. It includes a second-floor mezzanine with a focus on cardio equipment. In addition, the dining area will be renovated and expanded. The second phase of project, beginning after the 2023 season, will focus on the locker room.

