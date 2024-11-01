Falcons place rookie DT Ruke Orhorhoro on injured reserve

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — The Atlanta Falcons have placed rookie defensive lineman Ruke Orhorhoro on injured reserve with an ankle issue. Orhorhoro was injured in a 31-26 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last weekend. He will miss at least the next four games, beginning Sunday at home against the Dallas Cowboys. Orhorhoro was Atlanta’s second-round draft pick and had played in the last four games. He had five tackles and one quarterback hit. The Falcons signed linebacker Rashaan Evans to take Orhorhoro’s spot on the the 53-man roster. The Falcons lead the NFC South with a 5-3 record.

