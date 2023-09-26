Falcons place linebacker Troy Andersen on IR with possible season-ending shoulder injury

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — The Atlanta Falcons lost a starter from the middle of their defense for at least four weeks when they placed linebacker Troy Andersen on injured reserve with a shoulder injury. Andersen suffered the injury in Sunday’s 20-6 loss at the Detroit Lions. Coach Arthur Smith on Monday said “it’s certainly possible” Andersen will miss the remainder of the season. Nate Landman is expected to move into Andersen’s inside linebacker spot for this week’s game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in London.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.