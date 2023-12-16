Falcons place DL Kentavius Street on IR, rule out DL David Onyemata for Carolina game

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — The Atlanta Falcons have placed defensive lineman Kentavius Street on injured reserve and ruled out defensive tackle David Onyemata for the game Sunday against the Carolina Panthers. The Falcons also activated defensive lineman LaCale London from the injured list and added kicker Younghoe Koo to the injury report with an illness. Koo is listed as questionable for the game. London was promoted from the practice squad in late October and played three games for the Falcons. He could get extensive playing time against the Panthers with Street going on IR and Onyemata being ruled out.

