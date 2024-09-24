Falcons place center Drew Dalman on injured reserve with ankle issue

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — The Atlanta Falcons have placed center Drew Dalman on injured reserve after he went down with an ankle issue in a loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. Ryan Neuzil took over at center in the second quarter and went the rest of the game. He’ll remain in the lineup when the Falcons host the New Orleans Saints on Sunday. Right tackle Kaleb McGary also was hurt in the Chiefs game, sustaining a knee injury that deprived Atlanta of two starters on the offensive line. The Falcons have promoted Elijah Wilkinson to the active roster and brought back former starting center Matt Hennessy, adding him to the practice squad.

