Falcons phase out Rich McKay — again — as Raheem Morris comes on board as coach

ATLANTA (AP) — When the Atlanta Falcons began their search for a new head coach, Rich McKay was sitting side by side with owner Arthur Blank. By the time Raheem Morris was hired, McKay had been shoved aside. In an intriguing sidebar to the choice of Morris, Blank also unveiled a lesser role for one of the NFL’s most prominent front-office figures. McKay is the Falcons’ CEO and a former general manager with both Atlanta and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He jointly led the coaching search with Blank, but now McKay will no longer have a say in football-related matters.

