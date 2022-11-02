Falcons’ Patterson returns to practice after missing 4 games

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson has returned to practice after missing four games following knee surgery. The Falcons designated Patterson to return from injured reserve, opening the 21-day window where he can practice before returning to the active roster. If he has a good week of practice, Patterson could return as soon as Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers. Falcons coach Arthur Smith has indicated he expects Patterson to return early in his window of eligibility. Patterson opened the season as Atlanta’s starter and ran for 340 yards and three touchdowns in four games.

