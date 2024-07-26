Falcons offensive line knows protecting Cousins is vital to team’s hopes for a winning season

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — Protecting the quarterback will be more important than ever for the Atlanta Falcons with Kirk Cousins taking snaps. That’s not just because Cousins is returning from a torn right Achilles tendon. Guard Matthew Bergeron offered the reminder after Friday’s practice that Cousins is “kind of old as well.” Cousins will be 36 when the Falcons open the regular season. Cousins’ age didn’t stop the Falcons from signing the quarterback in March to a four-year, $180 million deal with $100 million guaranteed. Cousins’ health is a major key to Atlanta’s hopes of making the playoffs for the first season since 2017.

