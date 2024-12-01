Falcons’ Morris remains loyal to struggling QB Cousins despite 4 interceptions in loss to Chargers

By CHARLES ODUM The Associated Press
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins (18) looks to pass the ball during the second half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, Dec. 1, 2024 in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/John Bazemore]

ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta Falcons coach Raheem Morris insists Kirk Cousins’ struggles with interceptions didn’t cause him to consider a change at quarterback against the Los Angeles Chargers. Cousins knows he must play better or that firm support from his coach could change, especially with rookie first-round pick Michael Penix Jr. waiting for his opportunity. Cousins threw four interceptions, matching his career high, including a final pick with 40 seconds remaining in the Falcons’ 17-13 loss to the Chargers. Three interceptions came in the second half, including one that was returned 61 yards for a touchdown by rookie Tarheeb Still.

