Falcons’ Morris remains loyal to struggling QB Cousins despite 4 interceptions in loss to Chargers

ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta Falcons coach Raheem Morris insists Kirk Cousins’ struggles with interceptions didn’t cause him to consider a change at quarterback against the Los Angeles Chargers. Cousins knows he must play better or that firm support from his coach could change, especially with rookie first-round pick Michael Penix Jr. waiting for his opportunity. Cousins threw four interceptions, matching his career high, including a final pick with 40 seconds remaining in the Falcons’ 17-13 loss to the Chargers. Three interceptions came in the second half, including one that was returned 61 yards for a touchdown by rookie Tarheeb Still.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.