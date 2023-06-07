Falcons lose top punt returner Avery Williams to season-ending knee injury

By CHARLES ODUM The Associated Press
FILE - Atlanta Falcons' Avery Williams (35) walks off the field after an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023, in Atlanta. Falcons running back and return specialist Avery Williams is expected to miss the 2023 season after suffering a knee injury in a non-contact drill. Falcons coach Arthur Smith said Wednesday, June 7, 2023, Williams is expected to have season-ending surgery on Thursday to repair a torn anterior cruciate ligament. (AP Photo/Danny Karnik, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Danny Karnik]

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — Atlanta Falcons running back and return specialist Avery Williams is expected to miss the 2023 season after suffering a knee injury in a non-contact drill. Falcons coach Arthur Smith says Williams is expected to have season-ending surgery to repair a torn anterior cruciate ligament. Williams suffered the injury during the team’s offseason organized team activities practice on Friday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Though primarily a backup on offense, Williams was the Falcons’ primary punt returner last season. Williams had 18 returns for 292 yards, a strong average of 16.2 yards per return.

