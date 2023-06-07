Falcons lose top punt returner Avery Williams to season-ending knee injury

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — Atlanta Falcons running back and return specialist Avery Williams is expected to miss the 2023 season after suffering a knee injury in a non-contact drill. Falcons coach Arthur Smith says Williams is expected to have season-ending surgery to repair a torn anterior cruciate ligament. Williams suffered the injury during the team’s offseason organized team activities practice on Friday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Though primarily a backup on offense, Williams was the Falcons’ primary punt returner last season. Williams had 18 returns for 292 yards, a strong average of 16.2 yards per return.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.