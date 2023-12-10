Falcons lose another tight one, show no signs of breaking free from frustrating pattern

ATLANTA (AP) — The final play summed up the entire day for the Atlanta Falcons. Really, the entire season. With one last chance to pull out a victory that had been snatched away in the final minute, Desmond Ridder saw Drake London breaking loose over the middle and delivered a pass right on the numbers. Only one problem. London was surrounded by several Tampa Bay defenders, who smothered him 3 yards shy of the end zone as time ran out to preserve the Buccaneers’ 29-25 victory. The Falcons dropped to 6-7 and now find themselves in a three-way tie for the division lead.

