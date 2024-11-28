Falcons looking for scoring revival and an end to 2-game skid when they face Herbert-led Chargers

ATLANTA (AP) — Raheem Morris doesn’t want to hear about the production of his Atlanta Falcons’ offense. The coach is ready to see impressive yardage translate to more points. The Falcons will be looking for an offensive revival following their bye week when they face Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday. Before their break, the Falcons were held to a combined 23 points in back-to-back losses to New Orleans and Denver. The low mark was a 38-6 loss at Denver. One week earlier, the Falcons lost 20-17 to New Orleans despite compiling 468 yards.

