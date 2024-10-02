Falcons looking for more points from Cousins-led attack as they brace for visit from Mayfield, Bucs

ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Falcons are still looking for the offensive consistency with new quarterback Kirk Cousins that the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are enjoying in their second season with Baker Mayfield. The Buccaneers have won three straight NFC South titles and come to Atlanta for Thursday night’s game again leading the division. The Falcons are one game behind the 3-1 Bucs and are coming off a win over New Orleans in which the offense didn’t reach the end zone. Cousins has produced game-winning drives against Philadelphia and New Orleans and has four touchdown passes with four interceptions.

