Falcons leaning on defensive additions, run game to support QB Ridder as they enter camp

Quarterback Desmond Ridder, a third-round pick in 2022, and a new-look defense will be in the spotlight as the Atlanta Falcons open training camp looking to end a string of five consecutive losing seasons. Ridder opens the season as the starter following a 2-2 record in his four-game audition to close last season. Ridder should be helped by running back Bijan Robinson, the No. 8 overall pick in the NFL draft. Robinson will join Tyler Allgeier, who rushed for 1,035 yards as a rookie, and Cordarrelle Patterson to give the Falcons a deep and versatile running attack.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.