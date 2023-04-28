Falcons keep first-round focus on offense, take RB Robinson

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — The Atlanta Falcons took an offensive skill position player in the first round for the third consecutive year by selecting running back Bijan Robinson with the eighth pick of the NFL draft. Robinson was regarded as the top running back in the draft after rushing for 1,580 yards with 18 touchdowns for Texas last season. Robinson, clocked at 4.46 seconds in the 40-yard dash at the NFL scouting combine, provides power and speed to a Falcons offense which has emphasized the running game under coach Arthur Smith. Robinson follows tight end Kyle Pitts and wide receiver Drake London, Atlanta’s first-round picks in 2021 and 2022, respectively.

