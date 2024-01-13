Falcons interview Ravens defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald for head coaching job

ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Falcons have conducted a virtual interview with Baltimore Ravens defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald for their head coaching vacancy. Macdonald is the first candidate to interview with the Falcons, who fired Arthur Smith on Sunday night after his third consecutive 7-10 season. The 36-year-old Macdonald has led the Ravens’ defense since 2022. Baltimore had the league’s best defense in points allowed this season and the Ravens have a first-round playoff bye as the top seed in the AFC.

