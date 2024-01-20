Falcons interview Rams’ Raheem Morris, Bills’ Joe Brady after 2nd meeting with Bill Belichick

ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Falcons have interviewed Los Angeles Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris and Buffalo Bills quarterbacks coach and interim offensive coordinator Joe Brady for their head coaching vacancy. Morris is a familiar name on Atlanta’s list of candidates. Before his three seasons with the Rams, Morris served in a variety of roles with Atlanta from 2015-2020, including the final 11 games of the 2020 season as interim head coach. Morris posted a 4-7 record. The virtual interviews with Morris and Brady came one day after former longtime New England coach Bill Belichick completed his second coaching interview with the Falcons.

