Falcons interview offensive coordinators Ben Johnson of Lions and Bobby Slowik of Texans

ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Falcons have interviewed their 12th and 13th candidates for their head coaching vacancy, adding Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson and Houston Texans offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik to the growing list. The Falcons held a virtual interview with Johnson following the Lions’ divisional playoff win over Tampa Bay. The 36-year-old Slowik conducted a virtual interview with the Falcons shortly after Houston’s 34-10 loss to the Baltimore Ravens in the divisional playoffs. The Falcons’ coaching candidates also include Bill Belichick and Jim Harbaugh.

