Falcons interview former Titans coach Mike Vrabel, meet again with Carolina assistant Ejiro Evero

ATLANTA (AP) — Former Tennessee Titans coach Mike Vrabel had an in-person interview with the Atlanta Falcons to discuss their head coaching vacancy. Vrabel becomes the 14th candidate to interview with the Falcons, who announced the meeting. Vrabel has scheduled an interview with the Carolina Panthers on Thursday, a person with knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press. The Falcons met again with Carolina defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero, who joined Rams assistant Raheem Morris and former Patriots coach Bill Belichick in receiving second interviews.

