Falcons interview Bengals’ Brian Callahan, 49ers’ Steve Wilks for head coaching job

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — The Atlanta Falcons have interviewed two more candidates for their head coaching position, meeting virtually with Cincinnati offensive coordinator Brian Callahan and San Francisco defensive coordinator Steve Wilks. The club announced its interviews with Callahan and Wilks on Saturday after first discussing the job with Baltimore defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald. The 39-year-old Callahan has spent five seasons as offensive coordinator for the Bengals. The 54-year-old Wilks has coached in the NFL for 16 years, including a one year as Arizona’s head coach and a stint as Carolina’s interim coach.

