Falcons hire Gray from Packers as assistant head coach for D

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — Atlanta Falcons coach Arthur Smith has continued to reshape his defensive staff by hiring Jerry Gray as the assistant head coach for defense. The 60-year-old Gray had been Green Bay’s defensive backs coach. Gray and Smith previously worked together as assistants on Washington’s staff in 2007-08 and on Tennessee’s staff from 2011-13, when Gray was the Titans defensive coordinator. Gray brings 26 years of NFL coaching experience to Atlanta, including eight as a defensive coordinator and 16 as a defensive backs coach. The Falcons hired Ryan Nielsen as defensive coordinator on Friday. Nielsen had been co-defensive coordinator with New Orleans.

