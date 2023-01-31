Falcons hire Gray from Packers as assistant head coach for D

By The Associated Press
Green Bay Packers defensive backs and passing game coordinator Jerry Gray runs onto the field before an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Dec. 25, 2022, in Miami Gardens, Fla. Atlanta Falcons coach Arthur Smith continued to reshape his defensive staff by hiring Gray as the assistant head coach for defense on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023. Gray, 60, brings 26 years of NFL coaching experience to Atlanta, including eight as a defensive coordinator and 16 as a defensive backs coach. (AP Photo/Doug Murray, file)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Doug Murray]

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — Atlanta Falcons coach Arthur Smith has continued to reshape his defensive staff by hiring Jerry Gray as the assistant head coach for defense. The 60-year-old Gray had been Green Bay’s defensive backs coach. Gray and Smith previously worked together as assistants on Washington’s staff in 2007-08 and on Tennessee’s staff from 2011-13, when Gray was the Titans defensive coordinator. Gray brings 26 years of NFL coaching experience to Atlanta, including eight as a defensive coordinator and 16 as a defensive backs coach. The Falcons hired Ryan Nielsen as defensive coordinator on Friday. Nielsen had been co-defensive coordinator with New Orleans.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.