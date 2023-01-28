Falcons hire defensive coordinator Ryan Nielsen from Saints

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — The Atlanta Falcons have hired their new defensive coordinator from an NFC South rival’s coaching staff. The Falcons hired Ryan Nielsen, the former New Orleans Saints co-defensive coordinator. Nielsen replaces the 73-year-old Dean Pees, who retired on Jan. 9 following two seasons in charge of the defense on coach Arthur Smith’s staff. The Falcons also announced three defensive assistants will not return next season: defensive line coach Gary Emanuel, outside linebackers coach Ted Monachino and secondary coach Jon Hoke. The 43-year-old Nielsen had worked on the Saints’ staff since 2017 and was the defensive line coach this season.

