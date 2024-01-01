Falcons have more quarterback questions as they cling to hopes of winning NFC South

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — The Atlanta Falcons’ season of uncertainty at quarterback will continue through the final week of the regular season. Falcons coach Arthur Smith says Taylor Heinicke, who left the 37-17 loss to the Chicago Bears with a left ankle injury, will try to return this week. Even so, Smith said Heinicke’s status for this Sunday’s game at New Orleans probably will not be known before Friday. Smith says Heinicke is “going to do everything he can” to play against the Saints. Heinicke, who has alternated with Desmond Ridder at quarterback this season, threw three interceptions against Chicago.

