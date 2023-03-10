Falcons have cap space to add QB, seek help for pass rush

After being burdened by a league-high $63 million in dead salary cap money last season, the Falcons now have the second-most available cap space in the league. That gives general manager Terry Fontenot enviable options. Fontenot and owner Arthur Blank have praised 2022 rookie quarterback Desmond Ridder but have not said Ridder is the 2023 starter. The Falcons plan to add help at quarterback through free agency or the draft. The team did not place a franchise tag on right tackle Kaleb McGary, making that position a priority. The pass rush remains a priority after the team’s 21 sacks ranked above only Chicago’s 20.

