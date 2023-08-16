Falcons guard Matt Hennessy out for season with apparent knee injury

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — Guard Matt Hennessy is out for the season after the Atlanta Falcons placed him on injured reserve with an apparent knee issue. Hennessy played 41 games with 22 starts over three seasons with the Falcons. He was expected to battle for the No. 1 spot at left guard during the preseason. Now, the job will apparently go to rookie Matthew Bergeron, a second-round pick from Syracuse. Hennessy went down on the third day of training camp while blocking on a running play. He hasn’t practiced since.

