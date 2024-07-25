Falcons’ Grady Jarrett realizes goal by returning from knee injury for start of training camp

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — Grady Jarrett achieved his goal by returning to the field for the Atlanta Falcons’ first training camp practice. For new coach Raheem Morris, having Jarrett taking snaps for the first time since suffering a knee injury that ended his 2023 season was the perfect way to open camp. Jarrett is a two-time Pro Bowler who had started every game for the Falcons since 2018 before the injury. Morris said the progress of Jarrett, quarterback Kirk Cousins, returning from a torn right Achilles tendon, and running back Bijan Robinson, returning from an ankle injury, also will be monitored.

