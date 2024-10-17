Falcons go for their 4th straight win as they host the slumping Seahawks

The Atlanta Falcons are going for their fourth straight win as they host the slumping Seattle Seahawks at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The Falcons completed a run of three straight wins against the NFC South with a 38-20 triumph at Carolina last weekend, bolstering hopes of their first winning season and playoff appearance since 2017. The Seahawks started the season with three straight victories, but now they’re mired in a three-game losing streak. The defense has been hit hard by injuries and struggled to stop the run.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.