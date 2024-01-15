Falcons focus on defense as they interview Ravens’ Weaver, Panthers’ Evero for head coaching job

ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Falcons continued to focus on defense in their search for a new coach, conducting virtual interviews with Anthony Weaver and Ejiro Evero. Weaver has spent three seasons on the Baltimore Ravens’ staff, including the past two as assistant head coach and defensive line coach. Evero is the Carolina Panthers’ defensive coordinator after leading Denver’s defense in 2022. The Falcons have spoken with five candidates, including four defensive coaches. The team is seeking a successor to Arthur Smith, who was fired shortly after the conclusion of his third straight 7-10 season.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.