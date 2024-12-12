Falcons favored over the Raiders in Monday night matchup

The Atlanta Falcons face the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday night. Atlanta is 6-7 and Las Vegas is 2-11. The Falcons are favored by 4 points at BetMGM Sportsbook. Quarterback is a question for both teams. Who will start for the Raiders remains to be determined. Atlanta’s Kirk Cousins hopes to bounce back from the past two weeks in which he threw six combined interceptions.

