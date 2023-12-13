Falcons facing injury issues on both lines as Kentavius Street ruled out against Panthers

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — Atlanta defensive tackle Kentavius Street will not play in Sunday’s game at Carolina as the Falcons, battling for the lead in the jumbled NFC South, face significant injuries on both lines. Street left last week’s 29-25 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with a pectoral injury. Coach Arthur Smith says he is awaiting word on Street’s status for the remainder of the season. The defensive line already has lost two-time Pro Bowler Grady Jarrett to a season-ending knee injury. David Onyemata was held out with an ankle injury. The Falcons offensive line is facing similar injury problems.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.