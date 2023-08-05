Falcons expect cornerback Jeff Okudah to return from ankle injury early in season

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — Atlanta Falcons cornerback Jeff Okudah is expected to return early this season after suffering a right ankle injury in Friday’s practice. Falcons coach Arthur Smith says the team received “very positive news” on Okudah. Smith says “we feel really good for Jeff, all things considered.” Okudah had to be carted off the field on Friday, unable to put weight on his foot. The Falcons acquired Okudah from Detroit as part of their offseason overhaul on defense. Okudah was working with A.J. Terrell as Atlanta’s first-team cornerbacks. Smith expressed confidence in the team’s depth at the position.

