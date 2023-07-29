Falcons DT Eddie Goldman placed on exempt/left squad list and may be headed back to retirement

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — Defensive tackle Eddie Goldman has left the Atlanta Falcons training camp without ever taking the field after coming out of retirement. Goldman was placed on the exempt/left squad list. Coach Arthur Smith says the player “is going through something personal” and may retire again. Goldman signed with the Falcons a year ago, but announced his retirement before the season. He reversed that decision, rejoining the team during the offseason and reporting for training camp on Tuesday. But Goldman did not take part in practice, raising doubts about how committed he was to a comeback.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.