Falcons cornerback Jeff Okudah carted off practice field with ankle injury

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — Atlanta Falcons cornerback Jeff Okudah was carted off the practice field with a potentially serious right ankle injury, dealing a significant blow to the team’s defensive overhaul. Okudah suffered the injury while covering wide receiver Frank Darby during a training camp drill in full pads. Teammates knelt while Okudah was examined on the field before being driven off the field on a cart. Coach Arthur Smith confirmed Okudah was being examined for an ankle injury. Smith says he will wait on results from an MRI before addressing the severity of the injury.

