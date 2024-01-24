Falcons complete 2nd coaching interview with Rams assistant Raheem Morris

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — Raheem Morris has met again with the Atlanta Falcons about their head coaching job, joining Bill Belichick in receiving a follow-up interview. The 47-year-old Morris was interim head coach for Atlanta’s final 11 games of the 2020 season after the firing of Dan Quinn. He posted a 4-7 record. Morris also went 17-31 as coach of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers from 2009-11. He has spent the last three seasons as defensive coordinator of the Los Angeles Rams. In all, the Falcons have interviewed 13 candidates as possible replacements for Arthur Smith, who was fired after his third straight 7-10 campaign.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.