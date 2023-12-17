Falcons coach Arthur Smith’s job security in question after 9-7 loss to the NFL’s worst team

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Arthur Smith’s job security is in question after the Atlanta Falcons squandered a lead Sunday and lost to the NFL’s worst team. The Falcons suffered an untimely, if not embarrassing, 9-7 defeat to the Carolina Panthers (2-12) on a last-second field goal by Eddy Pineiro, knocking them out of a three-way tie for first place with New Orleans and Tampa Bay in the NFC South. Eight days ago, the Falcons sat alone atop the division, but costly back-to-back losses to division foes Tampa Bay and Carolina have left the Falcons in a precarious position — one game behind the Buccaneers and Saints with three games remaining in the season. Smith is 20-28 as the Falcons head coach.

