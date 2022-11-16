Falcons CB Terrell back at practice after missing 3 games

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell has returned to practice after missing three games with a hamstring injury. Coach Arthur Smith says he is “hopeful” Terrell, the team’s top defensive back, can return for Sunday’s game against the Chicago Bears. Terrell suffered the injury on Oct. 16 against San Francisco. He was on the field for only eight plays the following week against Cincinnati before missing the past three games. Falcons offensive lineman Jalen Mayfield, who opened the season on injured reserve with a back injury, was designated to return on Wednesday and also was at practice.

