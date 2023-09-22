Falcons CB Jeff Okudah could make Atlanta debut against his former team

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — Cornerback Jeff Okudah could make his Atlanta Falcons debut against his former team. Okudah is listed as questionable on the final injury report from the 2-0 Falcons before their game against Detroit Lions. Okudah was the No. 3 overall pick in the 2020 draft by the Lions, but injuries limited his effectiveness. He was dealt to the Falcons for a fifth-round pick. After dealing with a foot injury, he could be ready to go. The only other player on the injury report was running back Cordarrelle Patterson, who had yet to play this season because of a thigh injury.

