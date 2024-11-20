Falcons can’t let history bog them down when they return from bye week

ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Falcons can’t let history bog them down after their off week. They’re still holding first place in the dreadful NFC South. They’re still in prime position to earn their first playoff berth since 2017. That said, this remains a franchise best known for squandering a 28-3 lead in the Super Bowl, which is merely the tip of an iceberg that has left Atlanta resembling the Titanic of the NFL through much of the team’s nearly 60-year existence. The Falcons have never won a Super Bowl, and they hardly looked like a title contender while losing their last two games before the bye to drop to 6-5.

