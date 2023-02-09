Falcons’ Blank excited about building around Ridder at QB

Atlanta Falcons owner Arthur Blank says he is encouraged by the progress of quarterback Desmond Ridder and the potential of building the team around the rookie. Blank spoke with Falcons reporters from the Super Bowl. He expressed confidence in the direction of the team following a 7-10 finish under second-year coach Arthur Smith. Some have speculated the Falcons could have interest in a high-priced quarterback like Lamar Jackson, who has just finished his rookie contract with the Baltimore Ravens. Smith spoke of the advantages of building around Ridder and his rookie contract. Ridder was 2-2 in his four starts as a rookie.

