Falcons’ Bijan Robinson hopes to have Christian McCaffrey-like role under new coach Raheem Morris

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — As a rookie with the Atlanta Falcons last season, Bijan Robinson showed he was a running back capable of lining up at wide receiver while flashing the all-around skills that helped make him the No. 8 overall pick in the NFL draft. Robinson hopes to fine-tune his reputation in a new Atlanta offense with first-year coach Raheem Morris and starting quarterback Kirk Cousins. Robinson wants to be utilized like Christian McCaffrey. Robinson says he hopes to be used in creative ways out of the backfield. Morris emphasized Robinson doesn’t have to worry about his share in the team’s new offense.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.