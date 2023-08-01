Falcons’ Bijan Robinson hopes to carve a new, more profitable path for NFL running backs

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — Bijan Robinson is just a week into his first NFL training camp. He knows better than anyone he’s got an awful lot to learn. Yet, before he ever takes a handoff for the Atlanta Falcons, Robinson recognizes that he’s in position to carve a new, more profitable path for the league’s most beleaguered position. Running back. He’s already given a tantalizing glimpse in his first few practices with the Falcons. In addition to lining up as a traditional running back, Robinson has taken snaps out of the slot, shifted outside like a wide receiver, and dropped back to return punts.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.