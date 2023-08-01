Falcons’ Bijan Robinson hopes to carve a new, more profitable path for NFL running backs

By PAUL NEWBERRY The Associated Press
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson (7) signs autographs for fans during the NFL football team's training camp, Saturday, July 29, 2023, in Flowery Branch, Ga. (AP Photo/Alex Slitz)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Alex Slitz]

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — Bijan Robinson is just a week into his first NFL training camp. He knows better than anyone he’s got an awful lot to learn. Yet, before he ever takes a handoff for the Atlanta Falcons, Robinson recognizes that he’s in position to carve a new, more profitable path for the league’s most beleaguered position. Running back. He’s already given a tantalizing glimpse in his first few practices with the Falcons. In addition to lining up as a traditional running back, Robinson has taken snaps out of the slot, shifted outside like a wide receiver, and dropped back to return punts.

