Falcons are giving QB Cousins another playmaker, adding wide receiver Darnell Mooney, AP source says

A person familiar with the deal says the Atlanta Falcons and wide receiver Darnell Mooney have agreed on a three-year, $39 million contract with $26 million guaranteed. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the contract can’t become official until the new league year begins Wednesday. Mooney provides another playmaker for new quarterback Kirk Cousins, who agreed to a massive $180 million deal with the Falcons on Monday. Mooney had 31 catches for 414 yards and one touchdown last season for the Bears. Mooney’s best year came in 2021 when he caught 81 passes for 1,055 yards and four scores.

