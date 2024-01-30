Falcons appoints Zac Robinson as offensive coordinator, Jimmy Lake to run defense

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — Atlanta Falcons coach Raheem Morris has started assembling his staff, appointing Zac Robinson as offensive coordinator and Jimmy Lake to run the defense. Both assistants followed Morris from the Los Angeles Rams. That’s where the new Atlanta coach served as defensive coordinator before he landed the Falcons’ job last week. Morris also announced that Marquice Williams has been retained as special teams coordinator, a role he held the last three years under previous coach Arthur Smith. Robinson served as the Rams’ quarterback coach and passing game coordinator the last two seasons. Lake is a former head coach at the University of Washington.

